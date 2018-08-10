2 police officers among 4 dead in shooting in Canada - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2 police officers among 4 dead in shooting in Canada

Four died, including two police officers, in a shooting in New Brunswick's capital city. (Source: CTV/CNN) Four died, including two police officers, in a shooting in New Brunswick's capital city. (Source: CTV/CNN)

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick (RNN) - At least four people, including two city police officers, died in a Friday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick, police reported.

A suspect is in custody and being treated for "serious injuries," and the investigation is ongoing, authorities reported. Police said there is no further threat and people don't need to remain locked down. 

A nearby hospital is treating multiple injuries, health officials said.

"No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can," said Fredericton police on Twitter.

The CBC reported that a Tim Horton's near the shooting was locked down, and police and first responders were in the area of the violence, described as a residential area.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his sorrow at the gun violence. "My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely," he tweeted.

Though Canada doesn't have the level of gun violence as the U.S., the country has shootings. A mass shooting in Toronto in July killed two and injured 13.

In 2016, there were 223 gun-related slayings in Canada, according to the BBC. Gun ownership is federally regulated in Canada. 

In the U.S., gun violence kills about 11,000 people each year, Business Insider said.

