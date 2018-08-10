Charlottesville preps for anniversary of deadly rally

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, and city and state officials are taking steps to make sure there is not another violent outbreak.

On Aug. 12, 2017, Heather Heyer was killed when a vehicle plowed into a crowd at the rally, organized by Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler.

Two state police personnel - Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates - died in a helicopter crash responding to the scene.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency saying "the related planned events will help us ensure that the state and the city have all available resources to support emergency responders in case they're needed."

He later released the following statement to mark the one-year anniversary:

“Today we pause to remember the lives lost, and the lives forever changed, by the violence in Charlottesville a year ago. We will never forget Lt. Jay Cullen, Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates, and Heather Heyer. “This anniversary is also a time to look forward. Those torches carried by white supremacists in Charlottesville a year ago shone a light on an ugly truth. But they also reawakened our commitment to fight back against that ugliness of racism and bigotry. Hatred has no home in this Commonwealth. I hope that as we remember the lives lost a year ago, we also renew our commitment to equity and diversity. We must continue to work to ensure that our hearts are open to our neighbors, and our systems are committed to justice.”

Charlottesville’s Interim City Manager Mike Murphy said officials at the University of Virginia, the city of the Charlottesville and Albemarle County are working together this weekend to "to keep our city safe from violence."

Ahead of the anniversary of the deadly rally, Heyer's mother Susan Bro said she is proud of her daughter and the difference her legacy is making.

"We all have a responsibility to stand up to hate," Bro said this week. "We all have a responsibility to be involved and to act."

There are no official protests planned in Charlottesville this weekend. Kessler backed off plans for another rally this summer and turned his focus to an event in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, the National Park Service approved a permit for a Unite the Right Rally in D.C.'s Lafayette Park. A second permit for a counter-protest was also issued.

MONUMENT DEBATE

After last year's protests, debates erupted on whether or not Confederate monuments should be removed.

In Charlottesville, a Robert E. Lee statue was covered by a tarp and then removed numerous times. A Richmond man was arrested in several of those incidents.

In Richmond, just prior to the Charlottesville rally, Mayor Levar Stoney had created a Monument Avenue Commission to discuss the feature of Confederate statues in the city.

After the rally and then in the months that followed, the commission met several times.

This summer, that group released a report that said "change is needed and desired."

The report recommends signage reflecting “historic, biographical, artistic and changing meaning over time” for all of the monuments, creating an additional exhibit for the history of the monuments themselves that is “historically accurate,” adding a monument to the “the resilience of the formerly enslaved” and removing the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, pending “current litigation or changes in state law.”

