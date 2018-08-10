Who's album cover is this? Take our quiz!

Who is Andrew Freiden? Take the quiz on 12AboutTown.com. (Source: NBC12)

Have a little fun ahead of the Richmond Jazz Festival and take a look our mock-up jazzy album covers on 12AboutTown! We have a quiz there to see if you really know your jazz musicians.

The Richmond Jazz Festival started Thursday night, continues with events on Friday and kicks into high gear with concerts at Maymont over the weekend.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12