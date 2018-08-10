Indian lawmaker dresses as Hitler to criticize premier

NEW DELHI (AP) - An Indian lawmaker has appeared in Parliament dressed like Adolf Hitler with a toothbrush moustache and wearing a khaki coat with swastika symbols on his pocket and arm. His demand: More funds for the development of his state in southern India.

Naramalli Sivaprasa also raised his hand in a Nazi salute for the media on Thursday. His appearance did not trigger any protests from legislators.

He says he wants to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to follow Hitler. He complained that Modi had gone back on a promise to provide extra funds for his Andhra Pradesh state.

Sivaprasa is used to dressing up differently, like a farmer, a cattle herder, a Muslim cleric and a woman to press different issues.

