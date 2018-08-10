'United together': Prayer service brings community together in Charlottesville

The Charlottesville community came together in prayer Thursday night ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right Rally.

Sunday marks one year since the rally that claimed the life of Heather Heyer after a vehicle slammed into a crowd.

Virginia State Police Troopers Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen III and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates were also killed in a helicopter crash on Aug. 12 as they responded to the violence.

"Trauma like what happened hear in Charlottesville, we have to continue to process and be challenged and pray about it," said Gregory Kandt, pastor of the Church of the Incarnation, on Thursday night.

Dozens of people filled the Church of The Incarnation Sanctuary for an evening prayer service of Peace and Healing.

"We all are united together," said Mario Calabrese, assistant pastor, "to really get rid of the sin of racism in our world by bringing everyone closer to the God who created all of us."

Kandt called on those in attendance to stand up for justice.

"The more we try to make peace the better chance we have for healing to happen," he said.

