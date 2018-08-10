Russian prime minister warns US against ramping up sanctions - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Russian prime minister warns US against ramping up sanctions

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the spot where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found c... (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the spot where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found c...

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's prime minister sternly warned the United States on Friday against ramping up sanctions, saying that Moscow will retaliate with economic, political and unspecified "other" means.

The tough message from Dmitry Medvedev marked what the Kremlin sees as a red line, reflecting a growing dismay with the new U.S. sanctions that already has sent the Russian ruble plummeting to its lowest level in two years.

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that Washington made the determination this week that Moscow had used the Novichok nerve agent to poison ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury and that sanctions would follow later this month. Russia has strongly denied involvement in the poisoning.

According to the State Department, those sanctions will include the presumed denial of export licenses for Russia to purchase many items with national security implications.

Some reports indicated that a possible next wave of sanctions in the fall could target Russia's state-controlled banks and freeze their operations in dollars - a move that would deal a heavy blow to the Russian economy.

Medvedev warned the U.S. that such a move would cross a red line.

"If something like a ban on bank operations or currency use follows, it will amount to a declaration of economic war," he said. "And it will warrant a response with economic means, political means and, if necessary, other means. Our American friends should understand that."

Medvedev's tough tone was in stark contrast with past statements by President Vladimir Putin and his lieutenants, who have taken a nonchalant posture while talking about U.S. and other Western sanctions, seeking to downplay their impact on the Russian economy.

The announcement of new U.S. sanctions has rattled the Russian currency and stock markets. The ruble plummeted to its lowest level since August 2016 in early trading Friday.

Russia-U.S. ties have sunk to their lowest level since the Cold War times amid tensions over Ukraine, the war in Syria and the allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Medvedev said that while the U.S. says that the sanctions are intended to punish Russia's "bad" behavior, their real goal is to sideline a rival.

"It's intended to remove Russia as a strong competitor on the international arena," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • US judge halts deportation, threatens Sessions with contempt

    US judge halts deportation, threatens Sessions with contempt

    Thursday, August 9 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-08-09 21:46:37 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-08-10 09:34:10 GMT
    A federal judge halts a deportation in progress and threatens to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt if the mother and daughter aren't returned to the U.S.More >>
    A federal judge halts a deportation in progress and threatens to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt if the mother and daughter aren't returned to the U.S.More >>

  • Serving on corporate board while in Congress? That could end

    Serving on corporate board while in Congress? That could end

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-08-10 04:10:51 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-08-10 09:34:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins, center, leaves federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in New York. Rep. Collins of western New York state has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechn...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins, center, leaves federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in New York. Rep. Collins of western New York state has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechn...
    Congressman Chris Collins' indictment on insider trading charges is drawing attention to the fact that members of Congress are not prohibited from serving on corporate boards as long as they don't receive...More >>
    Congressman Chris Collins' indictment on insider trading charges is drawing attention to the fact that members of Congress are not prohibited from serving on corporate boards as long as they don't receive compensation for doing so.More >>

  • Appeals court tells EPA to stop sales of harmful pesticide

    Appeals court tells EPA to stop sales of harmful pesticide

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-08-10 04:20:51 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-08-10 09:34:06 GMT
    A coalition of farmworkers and environmental groups sued last year after then-EPA chief Scott Pruitt reversed an Obama-era effort to ban chlorpyrifos, which is widely sprayed on citrus fruit, apples and other crops. (Source: CNN)A coalition of farmworkers and environmental groups sued last year after then-EPA chief Scott Pruitt reversed an Obama-era effort to ban chlorpyrifos, which is widely sprayed on citrus fruit, apples and other crops. (Source: CNN)

    The Environmental Protection Agency has been ordered to stop sales of a widely used pesticide within two months.

    More >>

    The Environmental Protection Agency has been ordered to stop sales of a widely used pesticide within two months.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly