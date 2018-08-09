Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 29 17 .630 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 29 20 .592
Danville (Braves) 27 21 .563 3
Pulaski (Yankees) 23 26 .469
Burlington (Royals) 15 32 .319 14½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 27 18 .600 -
Kingsport (Mets) 25 23 .521
Bristol (Pirates) 22 25 .468 6
Johnson City (Cardinals) 21 25 .457
Greeneville (Reds) 18 29 .383 10

Thursday's Games

Elizabethton 3, Bluefield 0

Princeton 10, Johnson City 2

Pulaski 3, Burlington 1

Bristol 4, Greeneville 2

Danville 8, Kingsport 2

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bluefield at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Pulaski at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.

