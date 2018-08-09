Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|29
|17
|.630
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|29
|20
|.592
|1½
|Danville (Braves)
|27
|21
|.563
|3
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|23
|26
|.469
|7½
|Burlington (Royals)
|15
|32
|.319
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|27
|18
|.600
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|25
|23
|.521
|3½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|22
|25
|.468
|6
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|21
|25
|.457
|6½
|Greeneville (Reds)
|18
|29
|.383
|10
|Thursday's Games
Elizabethton 3, Bluefield 0
Princeton 10, Johnson City 2
Pulaski 3, Burlington 1
Bristol 4, Greeneville 2
Danville 8, Kingsport 2
|Friday's Games
Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Bluefield at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Pulaski at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dinwiddie is coming off a 12-1 campaign, but is looking to several new players to help them reload. Gone is star K'Vaughan Pope, but his younger brother, Ky'mon, returns for his second year as the starting quarterback. Despite the loss in personnel, expectations remain the same for the Generals in 2018.More >>
Dinwiddie is coming off a 12-1 campaign, but is looking to several new players to help them reload. Gone is star K'Vaughan Pope, but his younger brother, Ky'mon, returns for his second year as the starting quarterback. Despite the loss in personnel, expectations remain the same for the Generals in 2018.More >>
A former VCU assistant basketball coach has been charged in the death of a man in New York last weekend. Jamill Jones, now an assistant coach at Wake Forest, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and has turned himself into police on Thursday morning.More >>
A former VCU assistant basketball coach has been charged in the death of a man in New York last weekend. Jamill Jones, now an assistant coach at Wake Forest, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and has turned himself into police on Thursday morning.More >>