Suspects in custody following pursuit on I-95

The ramp to Woods Edge Road was closed for hours. (Source: VDOT)

A police pursuit closed an exit off I-95 south in Chesterfield County on Thursday night.

The Woods Edge Road exit was closed Thursday night after a vehicle fled police during an attempted traffic stop.

Chesterfield Police had been called to a report of an assault where the victim described the suspect’s vehicle. Upon locating that vehicle, police attempted to stop the car when it fled.

After taking the Woods Edge Road exit, the suspect vehicle hit a police cruiser and crashed.

The police cruiser was occupied, but the officer was not injured.

Three occupants of the suspect vehicle were taken into custody on the exit ramp.

No lanes of I-95 were impacted, but the off ramp was closed for hours.

Charges are pending, and the incident is under investigation.

