Pop-up shop can fill your closet without emptying your wallet

Freshening up your look on budget isn't always the easiest thing to do.

So Clementine, Clover and Ashby storefronts on Cary Street have all decided to come together to do a thrift pop-up shop for this weekend only during the Watermelon festival.

"It is going to be a local fundraiser for "Caring Clothes Closet," which is an organization that provides clothes for people in need," general manager of Ashby and Clementine, Shauna Smith, said. "Then 'Stay RVA' is a charity that benefits Richmond Public Schools."

It's happening at The Tub: Pop thrift shop in Carytown and employees are ready to give back to the community.

"The community helps us thrive as a business that’s what kept us going that’s what keeps us busy, so we want to give back to the community and we always felt that way," Smith said.

Selling their clothes super cheap, starting at $2 per pound.

"There's a lot of kids jackets, shoes, jeans, a lot of things that kids can wear to school, which is great," Smith said. "Most of the kid's clothes will be sold by the pound. There's a select few items that will be $1 to $5, but most will be super affordable."

From baby clothes to men's and women's clothes, there's a little something for everyone to choose from.

"There's tons of bins of clothes," Smith said. "We're going to be taking clothes from the bins and filling up the racks as things sell, so it's really a great place to come treasure hunting."

All of the proceeds go to local nonprofits, and they hope that cause will bring in a wider range of people.

"I think it means for the entire family opportunities to get great deals and there's some fabulous things in here,” Co-Owner of Clementine, Clover, and Ashby, Jane Crooks, said.

The store will be open Friday from noon to 6 p.m, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

