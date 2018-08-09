Former VCU basketball assistant charged in New York death

Dinwiddie is coming off a 12-1 campaign, but is looking to several new players to help them reload. Gone is star K'Vaughan Pope, but his younger brother, Ky'mon, returns for his second year as the starting quarterback. Despite the loss in personnel, expectations remain the same for the Generals in 2018.More >>
A former VCU assistant basketball coach has been charged in the death of a man in New York last weekend. Jamill Jones, now an assistant coach at Wake Forest, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and has turned himself into police on Thursday morning.
College basketball players who go undrafted by the NBA will be allowed to return to school as part of sweeping NCAA reforms in the wake of a corruption scandal.
