Former VCU basketball assistant charged in New York death - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Former VCU basketball assistant charged in New York death

NEW YORK, NY (WWBT) -

A former VCU assistant basketball coach has been charged in the death of a man in New York last weekend.

Jamill Jones, now an assistant coach at Wake Forest, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and has turned himself into police on Thursday morning. Jones is accused of punching 35 year old Sandor Szabo, who then fell back and struck his head on the pavement, according to NBC New York. Szabo was taken to the hospital in critical condition before passing away.

Szabo reportedly knocked on Jones's car window outside of a hotel in Long Island City around 1:00am, after mistakenly thinking it was his Uber ride. The coach then got out of his car and allegedly punched the man, after which Jones fled the scene.

Jones was on Will Wade's staff during the 2015-2016 season before leaving for an assistant coaching job at Central Florida. He is entering his second season on the staff at Wake Forest.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Young Dinwiddie team looks for continued success

    Dinwiddie is coming off a 12-1 campaign, but is looking to several new players to help them reload. Gone is star K'Vaughan Pope, but his younger brother, Ky'mon, returns for his second year as the starting quarterback. Despite the loss in personnel, expectations remain the same for the Generals in 2018.

    More >>

    Dinwiddie is coming off a 12-1 campaign, but is looking to several new players to help them reload. Gone is star K'Vaughan Pope, but his younger brother, Ky'mon, returns for his second year as the starting quarterback. Despite the loss in personnel, expectations remain the same for the Generals in 2018.

    More >>

  • Former VCU basketball assistant charged in New York death

    Former VCU basketball assistant charged in New York death

    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-08-09 23:14:53 GMT

    A former VCU assistant basketball coach has been charged in the death of a man in New York last weekend. Jamill Jones, now an assistant coach at Wake Forest, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and has turned himself into police on Thursday morning. 

    More >>

    A former VCU assistant basketball coach has been charged in the death of a man in New York last weekend. Jamill Jones, now an assistant coach at Wake Forest, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and has turned himself into police on Thursday morning. 

    More >>

  • Mayfield debuts, Luck returns as NFL preseason gets in gear

    Mayfield debuts, Luck returns as NFL preseason gets in gear

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-08-08 22:03:45 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-08-09 23:13:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.
    Baker Mayfield debuts, Andrew Luck returns as NFL preseason gets in gear.More >>
    Baker Mayfield debuts, Andrew Luck returns as NFL preseason gets in gear.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly