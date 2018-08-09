Former VCU basketball assistant charged in New York death

A former VCU assistant basketball coach has been charged in the death of a man in New York last weekend.

Jamill Jones, now an assistant coach at Wake Forest, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and has turned himself into police on Thursday morning. Jones is accused of punching 35 year old Sandor Szabo, who then fell back and struck his head on the pavement, according to NBC New York. Szabo was taken to the hospital in critical condition before passing away.

Szabo reportedly knocked on Jones's car window outside of a hotel in Long Island City around 1:00am, after mistakenly thinking it was his Uber ride. The coach then got out of his car and allegedly punched the man, after which Jones fled the scene.

Jones was on Will Wade's staff during the 2015-2016 season before leaving for an assistant coaching job at Central Florida. He is entering his second season on the staff at Wake Forest.

