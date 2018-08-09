Electric car charging stations to be built across Virginia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Electric car charging stations to be built across Virginia

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Volkswagen settlement money will fund an electric car charging network. (Source: NBC12) Gov. Ralph Northam announced Volkswagen settlement money will fund an electric car charging network. (Source: NBC12)
Electric car chargers will be popping up across the state thanks to money from an emissions settlement with Volkswagen.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that $14 million of the $94 million settlement will go to Los Angeles-based E-V Go to build an electric car charging network throughout Virginia.

The chargers are expected to be installed along the most heavily traveled areas of the state, including I-95 and I-64, over the next three years.

Virginia is the first state to use the settlement money for charging stations.

