Library Out Loud to promote children's reading Aug. 11

Richmond wants every child to have a library card and a book to read.

The Second Annual Library Out Loud Festival kicks off this weekend at two Richmond libraries.

Singers, dancers, poetry readings and food trucks will all be part of the festival.

The Richmond Public Library system’s missing is to “inform, enrich and empower,” but to accomplish that, it needs people coming through the doors.

"Reading is important. We spend a lot of time right now on social media, on our phones with games and the libraries are actually suffering right now," event coordinator Jamil Jasey said. "We want to bring that back where you’re checking out books, actual books in your hand, where you’re reading the print."

The goal is to get at least 100 people to sign up for library cards.

Library Out Loud will be at the libraries on East Franklin Street and Hull Street on Aug. 11.

