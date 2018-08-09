A year later, Heather Heyer Foundation supporting activists through education

A quick tour through what Susan Bro calls the "international headquarters," you'll see signs of remembrance of Heather Heyer from all over the world.

There is artwork, awards, books and cards all sent to honor Heyer's legacy in the office where Bro, Heyer's mother, works.

Nine days after Heyer was killed during the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, the Heather Heyer Foundation began, and it continues to receive donations in her name. Bro knew the money needed to go towards helping create change.

"I'm supporting the education of people who have already demonstrated that they are activists," Bro said. "Even though they're only in high school, a lot of kids are already involved in social justice - non-violent, positive social justice."

The Heather Heyer Foundation, has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to those who plan to make positive change and study to enter careers such as paralegals, social workers, lawyers and educators.

Students have to write essays to be considered for the scholarship, but Bro says their goal is to support those who are already answering a call to action in their communities.

Bro says Heyer would agree that much more needs to be done as many continue the work Heyer lost her life fighting for Aug. 12, 2017.

"Black people have been in this fight for a very long time. Many white people didn't wake up until Heather was killed. Some people are still not awake," Bro said. "I'm on a slightly different mission. I think my niche is in educating white people about the fact that they need to show up, stand up, be counted, support."

While Bro says she believes Heyer would not have considered herself an activist, she continues to be proud of her daughter and the difference her legacy is making.

"We all have a responsibility to stand up to hate," Bro said. "We all have a responsibility to be involved and to act."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12