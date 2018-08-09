Stephen Curry shoots 1-over 71 in Web.com Tour event - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Stephen Curry shoots 1-over 71 in Web.com Tour event

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry rallied with three birdies to shoot a 1-over 71 on Thursday in the first round of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

Making his second appearance in the $600,000 event at TPC Stonebrae, the Golden State Warriors star rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 second hole with a long birdie putt on the par-5 third . He added birdies on the par-4 seventh and eighth - hitting the flagstick on No. 8 - and closed with a par on the par-X ninth.

Playing as an amateur, Curry was eight shots behind leaders Adam Long and Seth Reeves with the afternoon wave still on the course. Last year, Curry shot 74-74 to tie for 148th and miss the cut by 11 shots.

The Web.com Tour is the PGA Tour's top developmental tour.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • AP Exclusive: Casey Affleck opens up in the wake of #MeToo

    AP Exclusive: Casey Affleck opens up in the wake of #MeToo

    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-08-09 23:09:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-08-09 23:11:51 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). In this Aug. 3, 2018 photo, actor Casey Affleck poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote his upcoming film "The Old Man &amp; The Gun," in theaters on Sept. 28.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). In this Aug. 3, 2018 photo, actor Casey Affleck poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote his upcoming film "The Old Man &amp; The Gun," in theaters on Sept. 28.
    AP Exclusive: With a new movie on the horizon, Casey Affleck opens up in the wake of #MeToo and Time's Up.More >>
    AP Exclusive: With a new movie on the horizon, Casey Affleck opens up in the wake of #MeToo and Time's Up.More >>

  • Missy Elliott praises woman's karaoke version of 'Work It'

    Missy Elliott praises woman's karaoke version of 'Work It'

    Thursday, August 9 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-08-09 15:13:46 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-08-09 23:10:46 GMT
    A Rhode Island woman's karaoke version of Missy Elliott's hit song "Work It," has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from Elliott.More >>
    A Rhode Island woman's karaoke version of Missy Elliott's hit song "Work It," has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from Elliott.More >>

  • Q&A: Casey Affleck on new film, his Oscars absence and MeToo

    Q&A: Casey Affleck on new film, his Oscars absence and MeToo

    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-08-09 17:04:32 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-08-09 23:10:43 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). In this Aug. 3, 2018 photo, actor Casey Affleck poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote his upcoming film "The Old Man &amp; The Gun," in theaters on Sept. 28.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). In this Aug. 3, 2018 photo, actor Casey Affleck poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote his upcoming film "The Old Man &amp; The Gun," in theaters on Sept. 28.
    AP Exclusive: With a new film coming this fall, Casey Affleck speaks about bowing out of the Oscars and how #MeToo and Time's Up has made him reflect on the atmosphere of the set of "I'm Still Here" and past sexual...More >>
    AP Exclusive: With a new film coming this fall, Casey Affleck speaks about bowing out of the Oscars and how #MeToo and Time's Up has made him reflect on the atmosphere of the set of "I'm Still Here" and past sexual harassment allegations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly