Publix donates $50K to FeedMore

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The donation is part of $5 million Publix is donating across the southeast. (Source: FeedMore/Facebook) The donation is part of $5 million Publix is donating across the southeast. (Source: FeedMore/Facebook)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

FeedMore is getting a hefty check from Publix.

The grocery store chain’s charitable arm is donating $50,000 to help combat hunger in central Virginia.

The donation is part of $5 million Publix is donating to food banks throughout the southeast.

