GRTC Pulse emergency buttons not used correctly

Officials are warning about using the emergency calls properly. (Source: NBC12)

Emergency call buttons at GRTC Pulse stations are getting a lot of use, but not for their intended purpose.

The buttons are designed to immediately call 911 when pressed, but city leaders say only 10 of the 95 calls from those stations from May through July had a person on the other end of the line.

The other 85 times there was no one on the other end to talk to 911 dispatchers.

Emergency officials are asking riders to be more careful around the buttons.

