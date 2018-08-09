Goochland sheriff Agnew to retire

Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew has announced he will retire.

In a Facebook post, Agnew said he will not seek re-election at the end of his current term. He will step away from the job he has held for 27 years in December 2019.

Agnew has served as the face of Goochland’s first responders for decades.

He’s been sheriff for 27 years, but his law enforcement career has lasted for 41.

In the announcement, Agnew said, “I believe that honesty, integrity, accountability and service to the community are indispensable qualities of law enforcement and I have done my best to impart these traits into our everyday interactions with you.”

