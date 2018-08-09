RESTAURANT REPORT: cafe shows off corrected violations & cleaning

A cafe in Henrico that was in the Restaurant Report last month wants you to know everything has been corrected and cleaned.

You'll remember Cafe O Happy in an office building in Henrico had some violations on its last couple of inspections. We reported they were later corrected. But the manager still invited our camera inside to show you how clean the kitchen is now.

"I really apologize," manager Harry Kwon said for his customers.

"Let me show you the kitchen," taking us inside the kitchen at 9960 Mayland Drive in Henrico.

He showed us that they bought a new make table to make sure foods stay at proper temperatures.

"It's brand new. The temperatures are right here. Everything is new and she saw that the second time when she came," he said, referring to the inspector.

He explained the original inspection happened during a very busy lunch rush.

"The flour, rice, the sugar in the bags were on the floor. She was really busy so just temporarily put them right here. So we fixed it in the container, just right here," he showed us, pointing out they are in containers on a shelf.

And Kwon showed us the sink and panini grill have been thoroughly cleaned.

"At that time it was really busy, so we just throw it away, clean it every day. So it's clean right now," he showed us.

He wants customers to know they make sure things are done right.

"We're really proud of our food and I hope people enjoy it like that," said Kwon.

On their last check up, the inspector noted they are staying on top of all cleaning and renewed their permit.

