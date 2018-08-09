The animals don't lip sync, but Richmond SPCA workers do

The lip sync challenge has gone to the dogs.
And cats.
The Richmond SPCA joined in on the fun with a little “dirty dancing” with the shelter’s animals.
Getting to work with cute animals all day certainly has its perks, and the employees love what they do so much, they decided to share that joy with the world.
In the new video, several cats and dogs seem oblivious as to what is happening while Richmond SPCA workers dance with them and around them to “The Time of My Life.”
Don’t worry. Nobody put baby in a corner.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
