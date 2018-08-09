Bronze Archie statue honors artist for hometown anniversary - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bronze Archie statue honors artist for hometown anniversary

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) - A life-size bronze statue of a red-haired, freckle-faced Archie is now greeting visitors at a New Hampshire town in honor of a local man who drew the comic book character and his group of wholesome teenage friends.

Bob Montana illustrated Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead from 1942 until his death in 1975 at age 54. He lived for 35 years in Meredith, a town of about 6,000 residents in the heart of the state's Lakes Region.

The statue of Archie sitting on a park bench was commemorated Thursday in Meredith's Community Park to coincide with the town's 250th anniversary.

Montana brought the Archie Andrews character to life when he drew the first "Archie" comic strip while renting a cottage on Lake Waukewan in 1942.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Missy Elliott praises woman's karaoke version of 'Work It'

    Missy Elliott praises woman's karaoke version of 'Work It'

    Thursday, August 9 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-08-09 15:13:46 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-08-09 21:14:42 GMT
    A Rhode Island woman's karaoke version of Missy Elliott's hit song "Work It," has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from Elliott.More >>
    A Rhode Island woman's karaoke version of Missy Elliott's hit song "Work It," has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from Elliott.More >>

  • Backlash follows the addition of popular film Oscar category

    Backlash follows the addition of popular film Oscar category

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-08-08 16:05:32 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-08-09 21:12:42 GMT
    (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a...(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a...
    The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.More >>
    The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.More >>

  • Q&A: Casey Affleck on new film, his Oscars absence and MeToo

    Q&A: Casey Affleck on new film, his Oscars absence and MeToo

    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-08-09 17:04:32 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-08-09 21:12:39 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). In this Aug. 3, 2018 photo, actor Casey Affleck poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote his upcoming film "The Old Man &amp; The Gun," in theaters on Sept. 28.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). In this Aug. 3, 2018 photo, actor Casey Affleck poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote his upcoming film "The Old Man &amp; The Gun," in theaters on Sept. 28.
    AP Exclusive: With a new film coming this fall, Casey Affleck speaks about bowing out of the Oscars and how #MeToo and Time's Up has made him reflect on the atmosphere of the set of "I'm Still Here" and past sexual...More >>
    AP Exclusive: With a new film coming this fall, Casey Affleck speaks about bowing out of the Oscars and how #MeToo and Time's Up has made him reflect on the atmosphere of the set of "I'm Still Here" and past sexual harassment allegations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly