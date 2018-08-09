Predators GM Poile tops US Hockey Hall of Fame class - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Predators GM Poile tops US Hockey Hall of Fame class

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, David Poile, general manager of the Nashville Predators, poses with the NHL General Manager of the Year Award after winning the honor at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas. Poile headline... (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, David Poile, general manager of the Nashville Predators, poses with the NHL General Manager of the Year Award after winning the honor at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas. Poile headline...

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

Nashville Predators general manager David Poile headlines the class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Former University of Michigan coach Red Berenson, star forward Natalie Darwitz, retired NHL referee Paul Stewart, and the late Leland "Hago" Harrington will be inducted on Dec. 12 at a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

Poile has run an NHL team the past 36 seasons, including 15 with the Washington Capitals and 21 with the Predators. He has the most victories of any GM in league history.

The U.S. won a silver medal at the 2010 Olympics with Poile as assistant GM, and he was GM of the 2014 Olympic team.

Poile and Berenson were each born in Canada and went on to make significant impacts on hockey in the United States.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Backlash follows the addition of popular film Oscar category

    Backlash follows the addition of popular film Oscar category

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-08-08 16:05:32 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-08-09 19:58:06 GMT
    (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a...(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a...
    The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.More >>
    The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.More >>

  • Missy Elliott praises woman's karaoke version of 'Work It'

    Missy Elliott praises woman's karaoke version of 'Work It'

    Thursday, August 9 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-08-09 15:13:46 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-08-09 19:58:03 GMT
    A Rhode Island woman's karaoke version of Missy Elliott's hit song "Work It," has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from Elliott.More >>
    A Rhode Island woman's karaoke version of Missy Elliott's hit song "Work It," has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from Elliott.More >>

  • Q&A: Casey Affleck on new film, his Oscars absence and MeToo

    Q&A: Casey Affleck on new film, his Oscars absence and MeToo

    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-08-09 17:04:32 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-08-09 19:58:00 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). In this Aug. 3, 2018 photo, actor Casey Affleck poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote his upcoming film "The Old Man &amp; The Gun," in theaters on Sept. 28.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). In this Aug. 3, 2018 photo, actor Casey Affleck poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote his upcoming film "The Old Man &amp; The Gun," in theaters on Sept. 28.
    AP Exclusive: With a new film coming this fall, Casey Affleck speaks about bowing out of the Oscars and how #MeToo and Time's Up has made him reflect on the atmosphere of the set of "I'm Still Here" and past sexual...More >>
    AP Exclusive: With a new film coming this fall, Casey Affleck speaks about bowing out of the Oscars and how #MeToo and Time's Up has made him reflect on the atmosphere of the set of "I'm Still Here" and past sexual harassment allegations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly