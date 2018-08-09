Greyhound riders stranded for hours over driver shortage - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Greyhound riders stranded for hours over driver shortage

By Kendall Davis, Reporter
Connect
Riders line up at the Greyhound station in Richmond. (Source: NBC12) Riders line up at the Greyhound station in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Greyhound passengers were stuck in Richmond for more than 18 hours due to a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

One passenger said she is four months pregnant and traveling from New Jersey to Florida. She was in Richmond more than 12 hours before a bus was available.

"I felt desperate," she said. "I'm far away from home, I'm scared, worried."

Now, her trip to Florida will have to stop in Tennessee and Georgia, leaving her worried that she will experience the same thing at both stops.

According to sources, there is a national shortage of bus drivers leaving a number of buses empty at their stations. Due to regulations, the drivers must have a nine-hour rest period between shifts.

Riders across the country took to Twitter to share their frustrations.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly