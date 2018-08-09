Greyhound riders stranded for hours over driver shortage

Riders line up at the Greyhound station in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)

Greyhound passengers were stuck in Richmond for more than 18 hours due to a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

One passenger said she is four months pregnant and traveling from New Jersey to Florida. She was in Richmond more than 12 hours before a bus was available.

"I felt desperate," she said. "I'm far away from home, I'm scared, worried."

Now, her trip to Florida will have to stop in Tennessee and Georgia, leaving her worried that she will experience the same thing at both stops.

According to sources, there is a national shortage of bus drivers leaving a number of buses empty at their stations. Due to regulations, the drivers must have a nine-hour rest period between shifts.

Riders across the country took to Twitter to share their frustrations.

My patience is running thin with you, @GreyhoundBus, once I think things are changing for the better, I get screwed over even more. I have an account and my bus was canceled two hours before my trip and I didn't get a text or an email??? — Love, Adam (@duuudeitsAdam) August 9, 2018

Everyone's bus is delayed in this Kentucky Greyhound station and I'm mad but also I've heard the word "bamboozled" three times so far and I'm loving it. — Angela Gervasi (@AngGervasi) August 9, 2018

#EpicFail @GreyhoundBus - told my 9:35am DC-PHILLY 2.5 hrs late bc no drivers showed. Then rude desk agents refused to refund my ticket @GhoundBusHelp Currently waiting for my @megabus + rethinking my loyalty to your company. #DisappointedRoadWarrior — Cynthia Van Zandt (@thecancerninja) August 9, 2018

@GreyhoundBus 1. I booked a 7:20am bus from New York to Richmond VA. After overboarding the bus, 20 passengers were finally loaded on to a second bus at 9:14. The communication and experience was unacceptable and I request a refund. — I’m Kerri Estella. Hey. (@kerriestella) August 9, 2018

