Court: EPA violated law on harmful pesticide, orders ban - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Court: EPA violated law on harmful pesticide, orders ban

By MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal appeals court says the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping the top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos (clor-PEER-i-fos) on the market despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure can harm babies' brains.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to remove chlorpyrifos from sale in the United States within 60 days.

A coalition of farmworkers and environmental groups sued last year after then-EPA chief Scott Pruitt reversed an Obama-era effort to ban chlorpyrifos, which is widely sprayed on citrus fruits, apples and other crops.

In a split decision, the court said EPA violated federal law by ignoring the conclusions of agency scientists that chlorpyrifos is harmful.

The pesticide is sold by Dow Agro Sciences and others.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Pussy Riot says member has left Russia, despite ban

    Pussy Riot says member has left Russia, despite ban

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-08-09 13:04:27 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:26:16 GMT
    An activist from Russian punk collective Pussy Riot says she has been banned from leaving the country.More >>
    An activist from Russian punk collective Pussy Riot says she has been banned from leaving the country.More >>

  • Q&A: Casey Affleck on new film, his Oscars absence and MeToo

    Q&A: Casey Affleck on new film, his Oscars absence and MeToo

    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-08-09 17:04:32 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:11:47 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). In this Aug. 3, 2018 photo, actor Casey Affleck poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote his upcoming film "The Old Man &amp; The Gun," in theaters on Sept. 28.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). In this Aug. 3, 2018 photo, actor Casey Affleck poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote his upcoming film "The Old Man &amp; The Gun," in theaters on Sept. 28.
    AP Exclusive: With a new film coming this fall, Casey Affleck speaks about bowing out of the Oscars and how #MeToo and Time's Up has made him reflect on the atmosphere of the set of "I'm Still Here" and past sexual...More >>
    AP Exclusive: With a new film coming this fall, Casey Affleck speaks about bowing out of the Oscars and how #MeToo and Time's Up has made him reflect on the atmosphere of the set of "I'm Still Here" and past sexual harassment allegations.More >>

  • Backlash follows the addition of popular film Oscar category

    Backlash follows the addition of popular film Oscar category

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-08-08 16:05:32 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:05:39 GMT
    (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a...(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a...
    The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.More >>
    The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly