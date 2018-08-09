Park service OKs Unite the Right Rally permit in D.C.

Police line the streets of Charlottesville during the 2017 Unite the Right Rally. The group plans a rally in D.C. this weekend. (Source: NBC12)

On the eve of the anniversary of Charlottesville's deadly Unite the Right Rally, the National Park Service has approved a permit for a rally from the same group this weekend in Washington, D.C.

NBC29 reported Thursday that Jason Kessler's permit was given the OK for the rally on Sunday in Lafayette Park. A second permit for a counter-protest was also issued.

BREAKING: Jason Kessler's permit for the Unite the Right Rally in D.C. has been approved for Aug. 12 at Lafayette Park. A second permit for a counter-protest was also issued today (via @NatlParkService). — NBC29 (@NBC29) August 9, 2018

The approval comes just one day after a state of emergency was declared ahead of the anniversary of last year's rally.

"We have learned many lessons from the tragic events of August 12, 2017. For the anniversary of that difficult August weekend which resulted in three lost lives, the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and the University of Virginia are working closely with law enforcement and public safety agencies from around Virginia to plan for potential events and to keep our city safe from violence," said Charlottesville’s Interim City Manager Mike Murphy.

During last year's rally on Aug. 12, 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed as a car plowed into a crowd.

Virginia State Police Troopers Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen III and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates were killed in a helicopter crash as they responded to the violence.

