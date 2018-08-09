Your guide to the 2018 Richmond Jazz Festival

It's the jazziest time of the year in Central Virginia as the annual Richmond Jazz Festival is here!

Don't miss out on your chance to win a VIP experience! But hurry, entries are due by noon Friday, Aug. 10.

WHERE IS EVERYTHING?

We've got you covered, first, with a map of all the festivities:

While the main action will be at Maymont on Saturday and Sunday, there is FREE live music as part of the festival on Thursday at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and at Hardywood.

Then on Friday night, you can head over to the Hippodrome for some good times and good music.

THE HEADLINERS

All the action - ranging from Gladys Knight to The O'Jays to Maze - will then take place on Saturday and Sunday at Maymont.

There will be concerts on three stages - YES THREE! - starting at noon Saturday. Here's a look at the line-up Saturday:

And what's in store for Sunday:

WHERE CAN I PARK?

Shuttles will transport guests between Maymont and designated parking areas at Dogwood Dell and City Stadium. Check out more transportation information HERE.

WILL IT RAIN?

We're all a little tired of this incredibly wet summer and unfortunately we can make any promises for the weekend. Showers and storms are possible ...

SNEAK PEEK

Need to get a little jazzed up before heading over to the jazz festival? We've got a sampling of many of the artists below:

TAKE OUR QUIZ!

Leading up to the Jazz Festival, we've had a little fun with some mock album covers and several of your favorite anchors. Check them out and take a guess at which album they're supposed to be:

JAZZ ALL YEAR

Did you know there's a jazz crawl in the Fan? We're exposing this big weekly secret!

