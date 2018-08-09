Health care company creating dozens of jobs in Henrico

averhealth, a health care company with nationwide substance use disorder treatment centers, is bringing up to 50 new jobs to Henrico, Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced Thursday.

The company, which was founded in 1995, will also invest $325,000 to expand its headquarters in the county.

"Combating the addiction epidemic in our Commonwealth requires expanding access to treatment and improving the management of substance use disorders, and averhealth is doing important work to advance these objectives and help save lives," said Northam. "I am thrilled to see the company thriving in Henrico County, and we are confident averhealth will continue to grow and succeed in Virginia."

Northam says Virginia competed against Kansas and North Carolina for the project.

“We selected Virginia as the place to expand our corporate headquarters because of the strong, pro-business climate, thriving economy and diverse, highly educated talent pool," said averhealth CEO and Chairperson Jason Herzog.

averhealth provides care in 19 states, including Virginia.

averhealth current has an office just off Forest Avenue in Henrico.

