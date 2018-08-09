Enter to win a VIP experience to the Jazz Festival - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

It’s time for the Richmond Jazz Festival, and now we have a chance for you to win a VIP experience to all the fun.

The annual Jazz Festival starts Thursday and continues through Sunday. The contest deadline is noon Friday.

