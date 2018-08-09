Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Princeton (Rays)
28
17
.622
-
Bluefield (Blue Jays)
29
19
.604
½
Danville (Braves)
26
21
.553
3
Pulaski (Yankees)
22
26
.458
7½
Burlington (Royals)
15
31
.326
13½
West Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Elizabethton (Twins)
26
18
.591
-
Kingsport (Mets)
25
22
.532
2½
Johnson City (Cardinals)
21
24
.467
5½
Bristol (Pirates)
21
25
.457
6
Greeneville (Reds)
18
28
.391
9
Thursday's Games
Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bluefield at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Pulaski at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.
