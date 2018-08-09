Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 28 17 .622 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 29 19 .604 ½
Danville (Braves) 26 21 .553 3
Pulaski (Yankees) 22 26 .458
Burlington (Royals) 15 31 .326 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 26 18 .591 -
Kingsport (Mets) 25 22 .532
Johnson City (Cardinals) 21 24 .467
Bristol (Pirates) 21 25 .457 6
Greeneville (Reds) 18 28 .391 9

Thursday's Games

Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bluefield at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Pulaski at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.

