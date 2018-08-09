EU urges US to cut red tape on liquefied natural gas exports - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

EU urges US to cut red tape on liquefied natural gas exports

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union is urging the United States to cut red tape and simplify rules for the export of its liquefied natural gas if Washington wants the 28-nation bloc to buy more.

Amid a trade dispute over tariffs, President Donald Trump and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed last month to start talks intended to achieve "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies" on non-automotive industrial goods.

The EU also agreed to build more terminals to import U.S. liquefied natural gas.

Juncker said Thursday that if it's cheap enough, U.S. gas could help the EU diversify energy supplies and break its dependency on Russia.

But he said "the U.S. needs to play its role in doing away with red tape restrictions."

Senior EU and U.S. trade officials meet in Washington on Aug. 20.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Backlash follows the addition of popular film Oscar category

    Backlash follows the addition of popular film Oscar category

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-08-08 16:05:32 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-08-09 11:24:48 GMT
    (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a...(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a...
    The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.More >>
    The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.More >>

  • 'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled a suicide

    'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled a suicide

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-08-08 22:38:29 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-08-09 11:24:46 GMT
    Actress Margot Kidder is shown at the 55th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., April 11, 1983. Ms. Kidder was a presenter along with Actor William Shatner. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)Actress Margot Kidder is shown at the 55th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., April 11, 1983. Ms. Kidder was a presenter along with Actor William Shatner. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

    Margot Kidder's death is ruled a suicide; daughter says it's a 'big relief' to have the truth out.

    More >>

    Margot Kidder's death is ruled a suicide; daughter says it's a 'big relief' to have the truth out.

    More >>

  • Bill Clinton's debut novel is a million seller

    Bill Clinton's debut novel is a million seller

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-08-08 14:05:28 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-08-09 11:24:44 GMT
    'The President is Missing,' a thriller co-written by Bill Clinton and James Patterson, is now a million seller.More >>
    'The President is Missing,' a thriller co-written by Bill Clinton and James Patterson, is now a million seller.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly