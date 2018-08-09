CVS nasal spray being recalled due to bacteria concerns

VSP said the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.More >>
averhealth, a health care company with nationwide substance use disorder treatment centers, is bringing up to 50 new jobs to HenricoMore >>
CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist was found to be contaminated with a bacteria that could be life-threatening to people with certain conditions.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
It’s time for the Richmond Jazz Festival, and now we have a chance for you to win a VIP experience to all the fun.
The 16-year-old girl suffered five broken bones and a punctured lung.More >>
Police are responding to a report of gunfire at a hospital in New York City's northern suburbs.More >>
The driver said the only thing she can think irritated the couple is that she was driving the speed limit.More >>
A new internet challenge targeting children could be deadly, and tech experts believe it’s spreading rapidly online.More >>
The Savannah Police Department fired an lieutenant and dispatcher after they were found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop on St. Helena Island.More >>
The father left a note blaming the mother. Family friends said the man had never been violent to his children.More >>
Reports of an explosion have come in South County Road 1030 and East County Road 140.More >>
The 33-year-old faces a charge of child neglect because his son was in the car at the time of the alleged overdose.More >>
A South Carolina Trooper is receiving praise from around the country after a picture of him and a stranded motorist went viral.More >>
The family says theater employees forced them to leave, but the theater company denies that claim.More >>
