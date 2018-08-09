Virginia police departments search for airbag thieves

Airbags sell for hundreds of dollars on eBay. (Source: eBay.com)

Northern Virginia police departments are searching for those responsible for stealing airbags from vehicles recently.

The Arlington Police Department say 20 cars were hit in the last several days, NBC Washington reports.

Police in Alexandria and Crystal City are also reporting stolen airbags, but they don't know if the cases are related.

Airbags are a big ticket item on sites such as eBay. Older models sell for about $100 on the site; newer models go for as much as $500.

