Virginia police departments search for airbag thieves

Northern Virginia police departments are searching for those responsible for stealing airbags from vehicles recently.
The Arlington Police Department say 20 cars were hit in the last several days, NBC Washington reports.
Police in Alexandria and Crystal City are also reporting stolen airbags, but they don't know if the cases are related.
Airbags are a big ticket item on sites such as eBay. Older models sell for about $100 on the site; newer models go for as much as $500.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.