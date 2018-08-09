NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 9, 2018

Breaking overnight in Richmond, one person is dead and another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting just after midnight.

No suspects have been named yet.

Here's a look at what else is going on:

Thieves tend to target newer model Hondas

Airbags sell for hundreds of dollars on eBay

This time is Louisa's turn!

Dad arrived at work around 9:30 a.m. and apparently forgot to drop the child off at daycare

"I pray to god this wouldn't happen again," the Goochland sheriff said

How's the Weather?

It'll feel a tad cooler today, but as usual, there's still a storm chance

A Thing to Know:

What Day is It?

Thursday, Aug. 9 – Take a break and grab a book! It's National Book Lovers Day

Say What?

Dog saliva may be the reason a Wisconsin boy had fingers, toes amputated

What's happening in sports?

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has died after long cancer battle

Adoptable Animal(s)

Meet Vulpix, "an incredibly sweet looking, golden retriever/lab mix" in need of adoption in Henrico

Final Thought:

"The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." - Dr. Seuss

