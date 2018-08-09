NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 9, 2018 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 9, 2018

(WWBT) -

Breaking overnight in Richmond, one person is dead and another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting just after midnight. 

No suspects have been named yet.

Here's a look at what else is going on: 

Numerous airbag thefts in Virginia

  • Thieves tend to target newer model Hondas
  • Airbags sell for hundreds of dollars on eBay

It's the first day of school, again! 

Child dies after being left in hot car

  • Dad arrived at work around 9:30 a.m. and apparently forgot to drop the child off at daycare
  • "I pray to god this wouldn't happen again," the Goochland sheriff said

How's the Weather?

  • It'll feel a tad cooler today, but as usual, there's still a storm chance

A Thing to Know:

  • The Richmond Jazz Festival is almost here! Check out 12AboutTown.com for full coverage 

What Day is It?

Say What?

What's happening in sports?

Adoptable Animal(s)

  • Meet Vulpix, "an incredibly sweet looking, golden retriever/lab mix" in need of adoption in Henrico 

Final Thought:

"The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." - Dr. Seuss

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Work from home with Amazon

    Work from home with Amazon

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-08-08 10:52:49 GMT
    (Source: AP Images)(Source: AP Images)
    (Source: AP Images)(Source: AP Images)

    The online retail giant is looking to hire 200 full-time workers. On top of benefits, employees are eligible for discounts and can also work from home!

    More >>

    The online retail giant is looking to hire 200 full-time workers. On top of benefits, employees are eligible for discounts and can also work from home!

    More >>
Powered by Frankly