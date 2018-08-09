1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond shooting

Police blocked off an area after the Joplin Street shooting. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the scene on Joplin Avenue at 12:50 a.m. Thursday to find a man dead on the scene.

There's currently no information on what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

