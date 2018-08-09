'Totally surreal': Students prep to perform with Jason Mraz

Students from central Virginia are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform in front of a national audience.

Students from the School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community (SPARC) are heading to New York City to perform live with Grammy nominated musician and Mechanicsville native Jason Mraz on the "Today" show.

Erin Thomas-Foley, the senior director of Education at SPARC, likes to describe herself as the chief officer of joy and innovation.

"I want these students to come off that stage feeling like rock stars," she said.

Thomas-Foley said the students at SPARC are no strangers to performing on stage, but what they rehearsed for Wednesday was anything but typical.

"This is totally surreal," said Thomas-Foley.

Their unique spark has blazed a trail from Richmond straight to the big Apple for their biggest stage yet on Friday.

"We'll have an opportunity to perform and share Live Arts message of acceptance, compassion and empathy with the world on national television for the first time in SPARC's history," said Thomas-Foley.

This opportunity was orchestrated in part by Mraz.

"My mind doesn't at first realize that we're doing it until we're there and we're like wait a second, 'I'm with Jason Mraz right now,'" said student Trey Solomon.

"No one could have ever predicted that this is where this would go," said Thomas-Foley.

As an alumna of SPARC and Live Arts, Thomas-Foley says Mraz wanted to give the next generation the same larger-than-life experience the program once gave him.

Opportunities that teens like Kimberly Drudge don't normally get.

"I feel excited I'm not even nervous, I'm just honored to be on stage," said Drudge.

Drudge is blind, but her passion for performance is clearly visible from the light in her smile when she rehearses with her peers.

These student will not only perform with Mraz in part to promote his new album "Know," but they also aim to promote a much bigger message of acceptance.

"I want people with and without disabilities to all over the world get the feeling of performing," said Drudge.

These rehearsals aren't easy and every step and stomp must be precise, yet these students learn in an environment free of criticism.

"We're going to be connected to each other and tell our story and share our love no matter what stage we're on," said Thomas-Foley.

She hopes to spark stronger connections with all people through their performance.

This isn't SPARC's first time working with Mraz, several students were featured in his music video for "Have it All."

You can catch their live performance on the Today Show on NBC12 on Friday morning after 12News Today.

