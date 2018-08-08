Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|28
|17
|.622
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|29
|19
|.604
|½
|Danville (Braves)
|26
|21
|.553
|3
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|22
|26
|.458
|7½
|Burlington (Royals)
|15
|31
|.326
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|26
|18
|.591
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|25
|22
|.532
|2½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|21
|24
|.467
|5½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|21
|25
|.457
|6
|Greeneville (Reds)
|18
|28
|.391
|9
|Wednesday's Games
Elizabethton 4, Kingsport 3
Pulaski 9, Princeton 3
Danville 2, Burlington 1
Johnson City at Bristol, ppd.
Bluefield 12, Greeneville 7
|Thursday's Games
Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.
