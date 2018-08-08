Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 28 17 .622 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 29 19 .604 ½
Danville (Braves) 26 21 .553 3
Pulaski (Yankees) 22 26 .458
Burlington (Royals) 15 31 .326 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 26 18 .591 -
Kingsport (Mets) 25 22 .532
Johnson City (Cardinals) 21 24 .467
Bristol (Pirates) 21 25 .457 6
Greeneville (Reds) 18 28 .391 9

Wednesday's Games

Elizabethton 4, Kingsport 3

Pulaski 9, Princeton 3

Danville 2, Burlington 1

Johnson City at Bristol, ppd.

Bluefield 12, Greeneville 7

Thursday's Games

Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.

  Clark leads experienced Manchester team into 2018

    Manchester is coming off back-to-back 11-2 seasons and state quarterfinal appearances, and returns 38 seniors and 52 players from last year's squad. Leading the way is Brendon Clark, a Notre Dame commit at quarterback who has asserted himself among the best in the country.

  Scattered storms, sultry weather on tap at PGA Championship

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 6:50 PM EDT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:54:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Dustin Johnson responds to a question during a news conference at the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in St. Louis.
    Heavy storms rolling through Missouri help with oppressive heat, rain sends humidity soaring ahead of PGA Championship.
  The Latest: Davis Love III to mark 100th major at PGA

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 12:10 PM EDT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-08-08 12:48:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Francesco Molinari, of Italy, smiles as he listens to a question during a news conference at the PGA Championship golf tournament Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
    The scoreboards for the PGA Championship aren't the only ones worth watching this week with spots on the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup at stake.
