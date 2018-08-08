'Axe' marks the spot for new Richmond league

New axe-throwing league open to all, age 21 and up. (Source: Thirsty Joes Drafthouse)

River City Sports and Social Club is starting a new axe throwing league at Thristy Joe's Drafthouse.

No, that's not a mistake. Axes and beer. Together? Well, not exactly.

"My refs are keeping an eye on people," owner Sean Small said. "My staff will just take them out right away and say guys I'm sorry your done for the evening you can't throw anymore."

Their number one priority is to have an safe environment everyone can enjoy.

"It's kind of the hot thing around the country and Virginia doesn’t really have anything yet," Small said. "We decided to offer it to the people in Richmond, welcome to RVA kind of thing."

It’s a game where Richmonders get to be the modern-day Paul Bunyan, competing side-by side-throwing an axe.

"Each ring represents a point, bullseye represents six, so you got one, two, three, four, six." Small said. "Then the small bullseyes in random places are worth different points."

Two co-ed teams of six battling against each other getting 10 throws per person, and the team with the highest score wins.

"Once you get out there and you throw it and throw several, and it hits the ground, and when you hit one and it sticks, you get that tingly sensation, it feels cool,” Small said.

The goal of this new league is more about have fun than winning.

"It's about building the friendships of the community and just people around you," Small said. "Other teams just cooling air and having fun getting to know new people."

Early bird registration ends Aug. 16 and games start the week of Aug. 20.

Games are played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, if there is an overflow.

