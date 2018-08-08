Residents fighting back against proposed landfill on Cumberland, Powhatan line

Some Cumberland County residents say they’re not giving up the fight against a proposed landfill near the Powhatan line, despite facing a setback.

Tuesday a Circuit Court judge blocked a proposed referendum for the project.

Several people say a project of this scale should be placed on the November ballot and voted on by residents.

"The judge basically said that he ruled in favor of the Board of Supervisors basically because there wasn't a law on the books he could hang his hat on," said Betty Myers, who was in the courtroom.

Myers and fellow landfill opponents said they will keep on fighting the proposed project off Route 60 in order to protect their quality of life.

They feel county leaders haven't listened so far.

"We brought up safety, traffic, environmental issues, health issues, just a plethora of factual data," said Christal Schools.

Schools added she believes the man who filed for a referendum on the project isn’t giving up the fight either.

"It's my understanding that Mr. Bill Bruce is going to appeal it because he's filed an injunction as well that the judge ruled in favor of with the County,” she said. “So I'm sure he's appealing it."

On June 28 the County approved a rezoning request to construct and operate a municipal (sanitary) landfill with uses including a convenience and recycling center, transfer station, composting operation, and gas energy power plant. But locals said they were first informed about the project June 1st, adding things are happening too fast.

"It's a 1,200-acre project with County waste,” Schools said. “Their first mega-landfill project, and they approved it in three weeks."

According to project plans, the 1,200-acre site will serve as a county and regional recycling and waste disposal facility.

The service area for the facility would be limited to within 500 miles of the site, "measured horizontally".

The applicant estimates the County could earn between $1.2-$2.8 million annually because of the facility, but Hubbard Sprouce said that doesn't help him.

"I can put one foot on my property and one foot on the landfill's property," he said.

Because of where Sprouce lives, he filed an appeal against the rezoning of the property. He’s placed several “No Dump!” signs on his property to show his opposition.

"At this point in time I haven't received a court date for my appeal," Sprouce said.

"We're seeking other avenues and we have some plans in action that will hopefully stop this,” Schools added. “We're determined to stop this from happening."

Schools and other members in the Cumberland Landfill Awareness Group said they had proposed other uses for the land instead of a landfill which they would bring in even more revenue to the County.

“Solar farms, hunting, and another thing a man brought up was rental properties almost like a resort,” Schools said. “We all had really good connections.”

Myers feels the landfill would not only affect the people who live near Powhatan and Cumberland County, but the entire state.

“This is going to affect the water that flows into the James River and on into the Chesapeake,” she said.

According to rezoning proposal documents, “extensive studies will be conducted as part of the State permitting process to protect any sensitive environmental features”.

However, Myers and others don’t understand why these studies weren’t done before the plans were approved.

As part of the proffered conditions, there would need to be a leachate management system, gas management system including beneficial usage, a stormwater management system, etc.

Message to County officials regarding this project were not immediately returned.

The Cumberland Landfill Awareness Group will host a meeting Sunday, August 12 at 2 p.m. at the community center (11 Davenport Road, Cumberland, VA) to provide an update to the public about the recent events that have taken place.

The County is scheduled to have another Board of Supervisors meeting August 14 at 7 p.m.

