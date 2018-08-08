Residents fighting back against proposed landfill on Cumberland, Powhatan line

A Henrico toddler has died after being left in a hot car in Goochland County.More >>
Some Cumberland County residents say they’re not giving up the fight against a proposed landfill near the Powhatan line, despite facing a setback.More >>
Witnesses said the suspect fled in a black GMC Yukon toward Fall Hill Avenue.More >>
Governor Ralph Northam has issued a state of emergency ahead of the one year anniversary of the deadly Charlottesville anniversary.More >>
VSP said the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.More >>
The Savannah Police Department fired an lieutenant and dispatcher after they were found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop on St. Helena Island.More >>
A mother paid the price for her breakfast choice the day her daughter was born.More >>
Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph (97 kph) told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."More >>
The online retail giant is looking to hire 200 full-time workers. On top of benefits, employees are eligible for discounts and can also work from home!More >>
The father left a note blaming the mother. Family friends said the man had never been violent to his children.More >>
Police are responding to a report of gunfire at a hospital in New York City's northern suburbs.More >>
A Bluffton, South Carolina, woman told a police officer she shouldn't be arrested because she was a "very clean, thoroughbred white girl," a cheerleader and a sorority girl who had perfect grades her whole life during a DUI arrest on Satuday, Aug. 4.More >>
