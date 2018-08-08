Virginia child dies after being left in hot car

A Henrico toddler has died after being left in a hot car in Goochland County.

Deputies said 17-month-old Riaan Gondesi's father left him in the car which was parked in the uncovered deck of a parking garage at the Capitol One campus West Creek Business Park.

The call came in just after 12:30 this afternoon from the child's mother. The mother was contacted by her son's daycare after he was not dropped off. The mother called the boy's father who had left him in the car seat.

The dad arrived at work around 9:30 a.m. and apparently forgot to drop him off at daycare.

Crews arrived at the scene and attempted to revive the boy. He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Officials are investigating.

Currently, there are no charges.

The Richmond Metro area was under a heat advisory Wednesday.

