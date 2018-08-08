Colorado college reprinting up to 9.2K diplomas to fix typo - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Colorado college reprinting up to 9.2K diplomas to fix typo

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado university is offering to reprint up to 9,200 diplomas after the outgoing editor of the school newspaper found a big typo.

Alec Williams was checking to make sure his name was spelled correctly on his Colorado Mesa University diploma when he noticed it said "Coard of Trustees" instead of "Board of Trustees" in Old English font.

Williams told The Daily Sentinel he laughed, but then got frustrated because he had $30,000 in student loans and a diploma with a typo.

CMU President Tim Foster says the university is sending corrected diplomas to 2018 graduates and will offer them to graduates as far back as 2012.

They cost $5 each, so the university could spend nearly $46,000.

Foster says CMU designs its diplomas "so this mistake is all ours."

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Backlash follows the addition of popular film Oscar category

    Backlash follows the addition of popular film Oscar category

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-08-08 16:05:32 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:46:14 GMT
    (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a...(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a...
    The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.More >>
    The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.More >>

  • Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

    Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-08-08 09:27:36 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:28:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages b...(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages b...
    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defend company decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.More >>
    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defend company decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.More >>

  • Writer/producer Colby Wedgeworth leads Dove Awards with 8

    Writer/producer Colby Wedgeworth leads Dove Awards with 8

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:51:20 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:24:39 GMT
    Writer/producer Colby Wedgeworth leads the Dove Awards with eight nominations, while artist Tauren Wells has seven, including song of the year and new artist of the year.More >>
    Writer/producer Colby Wedgeworth leads the Dove Awards with eight nominations, while artist Tauren Wells has seven, including song of the year and new artist of the year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly