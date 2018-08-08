Cleaning company worker pleaded guilty to stealing from VA elections offices

Police say he stole computers and other items. (Source: File Image)

A cleaning company worker pleaded guilty to stealing computers and other items from the Virginia Department of Elections Offices.

Montae L. Johnson, 19, of Richmond, pleaded guilty to one count of felony grand larceny. In exchange, Johnson avoided jail time but has been ordered to do 75 hours of community service and pay restitution to the victims.

Virginia Capitol Police say Johnson stole five iPads and various personal items while working with a cleaning crew at the Washington Building, which houses the Department of Elections and other state agencies.

Police say the thefts totaled about $2,000. Johnson was arrested in February.

Police say four of the five iPads were recovered and believe the fifth one was destroyed.

