2 children injured, 1 seriously, in crash involving mail carrier

Virginia State Police said the two children were not wearing seat belts. (Source: Powhatan County Fire and Rescue)

A child was seriously injured in a crash involving a mail carrying vehicle in Powhatan County.

Virginia State Police said a woman driving a Ford sedan attempted to pass the mail carrier on the left-hand side just before 2 p.m. Wednesday when the mail carrier turned left, causing the vehicles to collide and overturn in the 5000 block of Old Buckingham Road.

The driver of the Ford and two children in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts at the time. One child was transported to the hospital by Med Flight. The driver and other child were transported by ambulance with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Police did not specify the condition of the second child involved.

The mail carrier was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

VSP said the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

