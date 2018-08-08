2 children injured, 1 seriously, in crash; babysitter charged

Virginia State Police said the two children were not wearing seat belts. (Source: Powhatan County Fire and Rescue)

A child was seriously injured in a crash involving a mail carrying vehicle in Powhatan County.

Virginia State Police said Sandra Petty, 29, of Powhatan, was driving a Ford Fusion attempted to pass the mail carrier on the left-hand side just before 2 p.m. Wednesday when the mail carrier turned left, causing the vehicles to collide and overturn in the 5000 block of Old Buckingham Road.

Petty, who was identified as the children's babysitter, and the child who was seriously injured were not wearing seat belts at the time, VSP confirmed. One child was transported to the hospital by Med Flight. Petty and the other child were transported by ambulance with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Virginia State Police said Petty was charged with reckless driving and two seat belt violations.

Police did not specify the condition of the second child involved.

The mail carrier was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

