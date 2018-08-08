Woman shot at Fredericksburg McDonald's

The victim's condition was not released by police. (Source: RNN)

A woman was shot at a McDonald’s in Fredericksburg on Wednesday.

Fredericksburg police responded to a call of a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. at McDonald’s at 1701 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Central Park.

The victim was transported to a hospital. Police have not revealed information about her condition.

Witnesses said the suspect fled in a black GMC Yukon toward Fall Hill Avenue. Police said the vehicle was located, but the suspect remains at large.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting is under investigation.

