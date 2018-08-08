Fredericksburg McDonald's shooting victim dies; suspect kills himself

Fredericksburg police first responded to a call of a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)

Fredericksburg police confirmed a woman shot a McDonald's on Wednesday has died.

Kentroyia Fletcher, 19, was shot at the restaurant and taken to the hospital. The suspect in the shooting killed himself.

Police were called at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report that the suspect's vehicle was parked outside of Fredericksburg. Police heard a gunshot in a wooded area near Allison and Clay Street and located Anthony Ellis, 22, with a gunshot wound.

Police attempted to perform life-saving procedures on Ellis, but he was pronounced dead at 7:54 p.m.

Fredericksburg police first responded to a call of a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. at McDonald’s at 1701 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Central Park.

Witnesses said the suspect fled in a black GMC Yukon toward Fall Hill Avenue.

The suspect was believed to be driving a stolen white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with a utility body and license plate VWX-7349. The vehicle also has stickers on the rear window and chrome wheels. It was that Silverado that was reported to police at 6:45 p.m.

The black Yukon was located in the 600 block of Woodford Street. The Silverado was stolen from the 1200 block of Lewis Street. Police believe the suspect stole that vehicle after abandoning the Yukon.

