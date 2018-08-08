State of Emergency issued ahead of anniversary of deadly Charlottesville rally

Witnesses said the suspect fled in a black GMC Yukon toward Fall Hill Avenue.More >>
VSP said the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A cleaning company worker pleaded guilty to stealing computers and other items from the Virginia Department of Elections Offices.More >>
Governor Ralph Northam has issued a state of emergency ahead of the one year anniversary of the deadly Charlottesville anniversary.More >>
Cincinnati police are investigating one of their officers after they say he used a Taser stun-gun on an 11-year-old Monday, but according to their policy, the officer was in the right.More >>
Danielle Cittandino said she's being scammed and refuses to make any further payments on the golden retriever.More >>
The father left a note blaming the mother. Family friends said the man had never been violent to his children.More >>
The 68-year-old fired one shot through her front door and struck the man in the chest.More >>
The Savannah Police Department fired an lieutenant and dispatcher after they were found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop on St. Helena Island.More >>
Police are responding to a report of gunfire at a hospital in New York City's northern suburbs.More >>
Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph (97 kph) told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."More >>
The online retail giant is looking to hire 200 full-time workers. On top of benefits, employees are eligible for discounts and can also work from home!More >>
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.More >>
Officers say they showed professionalism and extended compassion towards the fugitive, something the department says the officers were under "no obligation" to give.More >>
