Richmond Community Public Safety Appreciation Day 2018

Richmond Community Public Safety Appreciation Day is coming back once again for its fourth year!

The hands-on, family event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Home Team Grill in the Fan this Saturday.

You can visit with officers from the Richmond Police Department's Mounted Unit, bomb squad, forensics team, K-9 Unit, and foot and motorcycle patrols.

VCU Police and the Richmond Fire Department will also be there, along with the Richmond Ambulance Authority and Department of Emergency Communications.

Kids can get an up-close look at their equipment and talk with officers about solving crimes and what it’s like to be an officer.

There will be recruitment opportunities and service information displays from Community organizations businesses and agencies.

Hardywood Brewery will have a truck setup, as well.

Vine Street will be closed.

