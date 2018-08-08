Vermont city employs goats to get rid of poison ivy - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Vermont city employs goats to get rid of poison ivy

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's capital city is trying a natural way to get rid of poison ivy - grazing goats.

On Wednesday, three goats munched on the plants along the small city's bike path behind the high school.

Goat owner Mary Beth Herbert, of Moretown, says the goats graze on the poison ivy, causing stress to the plants so that they retreat. She says it will take years of cyclical grazing to eradicate the poison ivy.

On Wednesday, the goats names Ruth, Bader and Ginsburg, got a start. Herbert brought the 6-month-old Kiki goats in her Subaru, and enclosed them in fencing where they grazed away.

The city says it has tried to eradicate the poison ivy along the bike path but has been unable to do it using organic treatments.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Photo exhibit documents revival of Polish Jewish life

    Photo exhibit documents revival of Polish Jewish life

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:10:08 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-08-08 19:02:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). American photographer Chuck Fishman gestures in front of photos featured in an exhibition of his work, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A new photo exhibition in Warsaw documents more than 40 years of Jewish lif...(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). American photographer Chuck Fishman gestures in front of photos featured in an exhibition of his work, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A new photo exhibition in Warsaw documents more than 40 years of Jewish lif...
    A new photo exhibition in Warsaw documents more than 40 years of Jewish life in Poland _ from the 1970s, when it appeared that Jewish life was on the verge of extinction, to an unexpected revival in the years...More >>
    A new photo exhibition in Warsaw documents more than 40 years of Jewish life in Poland _ from the 1970s, when it appeared that Jewish life was on the verge of extinction, to an unexpected revival in the years following the fall of communism.More >>

  • Oscars add popular film category, sets earlier 2020 date

    Oscars add popular film category, sets earlier 2020 date

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-08-08 16:05:32 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-08-08 19:01:31 GMT
    (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a...(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a...
    The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.More >>
    The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.More >>

  • Writer/producer Colby Wedgeworth leads Dove Awards with 8

    Writer/producer Colby Wedgeworth leads Dove Awards with 8

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:51:20 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-08-08 19:01:28 GMT
    Writer/producer Colby Wedgeworth leads the Dove Awards with eight nominations, while artist Tauren Wells has seven, including song of the year and new artist of the year.More >>
    Writer/producer Colby Wedgeworth leads the Dove Awards with eight nominations, while artist Tauren Wells has seven, including song of the year and new artist of the year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly