Harlem Globetrotter makes trick shot from airplane - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Harlem Globetrotter makes trick shot from airplane

By The Associated Press

Talk about hang time.

Harlem Globetrotters star Bull Bullard has made a trick basketball shot from an airplane.

Sitting behind the pilot in a two-person Super Cub, Bullard leaned out the doorless plane and dropped a shot at a hoop set up on a landing strip at the Woodbine Airport in New Jersey as they flew over at about 70 mph.

Known for their on-court trickery with a basketball, Bull's shot was the first by a Globetrotter from an airplane.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

