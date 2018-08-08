Organizations to make-up 7,500 backpacks for kids in need

Several organizations will partner up to help kids in need start the school year off right with a backpack full of supplies.
Owens & Minor will team up with Walmart, Genworth, VCU Health Systems and the Richmond Kickers to put together 7,500 backpacks for Richmond City Public Schools’ students.
The organizations have gone through the Communities in Schools for the total of backpacks needed.
The backpacks will be built on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. at City Stadium. The backpacks distributed the following week to children of all ages.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.