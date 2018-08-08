Organizations to make-up 7,500 backpacks for kids in need

Several organizations will partner up to help kids in need start the school year off right with a backpack full of supplies.

Owens & Minor will team up with Walmart, Genworth, VCU Health Systems and the Richmond Kickers to put together 7,500 backpacks for Richmond City Public Schools’ students.

The organizations have gone through the Communities in Schools for the total of backpacks needed.

The backpacks will be built on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. at City Stadium. The backpacks distributed the following week to children of all ages.

