Michigan twins from different parties advance in election - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Michigan twins from different parties advance in election

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) - Twin sisters from different political parties are a step closer to public office in western Michigan.

Monica Sparks, a Democrat, and her Republican sister, Jessica Ann Tyson, won their party's nomination Tuesday during the Michigan primary election. They'll now advance to the November election for seats on the Kent County Board of Commissioners.

It's possible that Sparks and Tyson could serve together because they're running in different districts in the Grand Rapids area.

Sparks says she decided to run for office when her sister declared her candidacy. They say they were adopted into a family that taught them to pay attention to government and public affairs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

    Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-08-08 09:27:36 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:35:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages b...(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages b...
    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defend company decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.More >>
    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defend company decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.More >>

  • Photo exhibit documents revival of Polish Jewish life

    Photo exhibit documents revival of Polish Jewish life

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:10:08 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:32:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). American photographer Chuck Fishman gestures in front of photos featured in an exhibition of his work, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A new photo exhibition in Warsaw documents more than 40 years of Jewish lif...(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). American photographer Chuck Fishman gestures in front of photos featured in an exhibition of his work, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A new photo exhibition in Warsaw documents more than 40 years of Jewish lif...
    A new photo exhibition in Warsaw documents more than 40 years of Jewish life in Poland _ from the 1970s, when it appeared that Jewish life was on the verge of extinction, to an unexpected revival in the years...More >>
    A new photo exhibition in Warsaw documents more than 40 years of Jewish life in Poland _ from the 1970s, when it appeared that Jewish life was on the verge of extinction, to an unexpected revival in the years following the fall of communism.More >>

  • Nathan Fillion ready for action in 'The Rookie,' sort of

    Nathan Fillion ready for action in 'The Rookie,' sort of

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:11:59 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:20:58 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Nathan Fillion arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif..(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Nathan Fillion arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif..
    Nathan Fillion is ready for action as a police officer in ABC's new drama "The Rookie," up to a point.More >>
    Nathan Fillion is ready for action as a police officer in ABC's new drama "The Rookie," up to a point.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly